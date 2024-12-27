Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, global peace summit, Foreign Ministry
Ukraine completes preparations for second peace summit, Foreign Ministry says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 27, 2024 4:17 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has completed necessary preparations for the second global peace summit, though work is ongoing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a Dec. 27 briefing.

Following the first peace summit in Switzerland in June 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the second meeting "should lay the foundations of lasting and just peace."

While Ukraine aimed to hold the summit before the end of 2024, Tykhyi said the focus is on achieving substantive outcomes rather than organizing “an event for the sake of an event.”

Addressing the summit’s timing, the spokesperson pointed to global political shifts, including changes in U.S. and European administrations, as factors influencing preparations.

“Ukraine is now in a strong diplomatic position, as everything is prepared. But, of course, we need to prepare for this summit to take place and be effective,” he said.

The peace formula, central to Ukraine’s vision for ending the war, remains the foundation of Kyiv’s approach, according to Tykhyi.

Kyiv has indicated plans to invite a Russian representative to the second summit, signaling a potential shift toward engaging Moscow in discussions.

Swiss President Viola Amherd previously said that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be permitted to attend despite the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
