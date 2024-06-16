Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
News Feed, global peace summit, Switzerland, Ukraine, Peace Plan, War
80 countries, 4 European institutions sign peace summit’s joint communique

by Dinara Khalilova June 16, 2024 3:39 PM 1 min read
A sign announces the "Summit on Peace in Ukraine" held at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on June 15, 2024. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and it is being updated.

Eighty countries, including Ukraine, and four European institutions signed the final joint communique of the Switzerland peace summit on June 16, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter on the ground.

The countries notably absent from the list of signatories include India, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Indonesia, Bahrain, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

Representatives of around 100 countries and organizations gathered at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on June 15-16 to discuss a possible way toward peace and other key concerns related to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Russia was not invited to attend.

Brazil, present as an observer in the list of 92 confirmed participants shared by the Swiss Foreign Ministry on June 14, has also not signed the communique.

The organizations that signed the document are Council of Europe, European Commission, European Parliament and European Council.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
