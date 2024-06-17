Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Vladimir Putin, International Criminal Court, global peace summit, Switzerland, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Putin may be permitted to attend second peace summit despite arrest warrant, Swiss president says

by Dmytro Basmat June 17, 2024 3:30 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in central Moscow on Dec. 23, 2021. (kremlin.ru)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be permitted to attend a potential second global peace summit, despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him, Swiss President Viola Amherd told reporters on June 16.

When asked if Switzerland would be obliged to arrest Putin as a signatory of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Amherd said that exceptions can arranged in order for Putin to appear in person.

"If the presence of (Putin) is necessary for holding the conference, then an exception can be made. In case of the negotiations on peace in Ukraine with Russia this can be such an exception," Amherd told reporters following the conclusion of the first peace summit, adding that a "decision must be adopted by the (Swiss) government."

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of at least tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied territories.

The ICC asserts that there are "reasonable grounds to believe" that Putin holds direct accountability for supervising the deportations and that he neglected to exert authority over Russian soldiers and civilians executing the crime across occupied Ukrainian regions from the onset of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

All 123 countries that are members of the ICC and have ratified the Rome Statute, which establishes crimes falling within the jurisdiction of the court, are obliged to cooperate with the court's demand to arrest Putin.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis echoed Amherd's comments, noting that exceptions would need to made alongside the ICC.

"It is possible according to our laws. Of course, we have to do it together with the ICC, but as a host country, we can make an exception to this," Cassis said.

Russia was not invited to attend this year's peace summit.

A number of countries have called for Russia to be present at the peace summit, despite Russia having ruled out their participation in mid-March.

After the conclusion of the first peace summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote that a second peace summit "should lay the foundations of lasting and just peace."

Zelensky’s office outlines next steps for diplomatic effort after peace summit
Ministers and advisors of various countries will hold further meetings on the three points of Ukraine’s peace plan discussed at the peace summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 15-16, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said.
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:29 AM

United Russia party secretary resigns.

The move is regarded as a demotion initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed Andrei Turchak earlier this month to serve as governor of the Altai Republic in southern Siberia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.