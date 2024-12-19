Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Trump's peace envoy nominee to visit Ukraine in early January, Zelensky confirms

by Kateryna Denisova December 19, 2024 9:06 AM 2 min read
Retired General Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor, speaks during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda summit in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Keith Kellogg, nominated by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as Ukraine peace envoy, will visit Ukraine before Trump's inauguration in January, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed to journalists in Brussels overnight on Dec. 19, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter.

A day earlier, Reuters reported that Kellogg is planning to visit Kyiv and several European capitals before Trump takes office on Jan. 20 as part of the new administration’s effort to address Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Two unnamed sources told Reuters that Kellogg does not intend to travel to Moscow during this trip.

"(The visit to Ukraine) will take place in early January. We are waiting for Mr. Kellogg, and then we will talk about what he had meant," Zelensky said.

The president referred to Kellogg's latest remarks about potential Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

"I think both sides are ready," the incoming envoy told Fox News on Dec. 18.

Trump has pledged to quickly bring an end to the war but has not provided details on how he plans to do it. At his first news conference since winning the election, Trump voiced his intention to make "a little progress" toward peace.

Zelensky recently said that the country must do everything possible to end the war through diplomatic means in 2025, adding that a war would "end faster" under a Trump administration.

Peace talks with Russia only possible when Moscow runs out of resources, Ukraine’s Yermak says
“Real negotiations for a lasting peace will begin only when the enemy no longer has the resources to continue the war,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.