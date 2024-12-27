45% of Ukrainians think Trump’s election will bring peace closer, survey finds

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly half of Ukrainians believe that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election could bring peace closer in the ongoing war, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology published on Dec. 27.

The survey, conducted from Dec. 2 to 17 with 985 telephone respondents, reveals a blend of optimism and skepticism regarding Trump’s potential influence on the war.

Among those who see peace as closer under Trump, 15% believe it is significantly closer, while 30% feel it is only somewhat closer.

Trump’s previous criticism of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and his intent to “get out” of the war has sparked concerns that his approach may involve pressuring Kyiv into concessions to achieve a settlement.

Overall, 23% of respondents think peace under Trump would be mostly or completely fair to Ukraine, whereas 31% believe it would be mostly or completely unfair.

Another 29% anticipate a balance of Ukrainian demands being met alongside concessions to Russia, with no clear advantage for either side. The remaining 18% were undecided.