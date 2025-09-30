Ukraine completes legislation screening with EU in key step toward accession

Ukraine completed a bilateral screening process with the European Commission on Sept. 30, a major milestone on its path toward EU membership.

The process, launched in July 2024, involved Brussels and Kyiv examining each policy field across the six negotiation clusters and Ukraine's compliance with European legislation.

While its completion marks an important step toward Ukraine's entry into the bloc, the opening of the first cluster remains blocked by Hungary, widely seen as the most Kremlin-friendly EU government.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, who arrived in Ukraine for a three-day visit on Sept. 29, lauded the country for completing the screening "at record speed" in "the most difficult circumstances."

"Achieving this in the midst of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a remarkable demonstration of the country’s resilience and determination," the European Commission's Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood department said in a statement.

The screening's results serve as the basis for further accession talks and are to be presented by the European Commission to member states for opening individual negotiation clusters.

The European Commission recommended launching accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova in November 2023, and the European Council agreed to this recommendation a month later.

Today marks an important step on Ukraine’s path to the EU.



In the most difficult circumstances, Ukraine has completed the screening process of its entire legislation at record speed, laying the foundations for its European future.



We now need to maintain momentum for reform. — Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) September 30, 2025

The EU's accession process divides EU law into six thematic negotiation clusters, each grouping related chapters that candidate countries must align with.

Cluster 1, which deals with the rule of law, democratic institutions, and fundamental rights, is traditionally the first one to be opened and the last one to be closed.

Despite Ukraine formally launching the accession process in June 2024, Budapest has continued to block the opening of the first cluster.

Facing the deadlock, the EU leadership has sought ways to bypass Hungary's veto and launch the talks.

European Council President Antonio Costa is reportedly proposing to change the voting rules for opening negotiation clusters, replacing the consensus requirement with a qualified majority vote.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the topic during an informal summit in Copenhagen on Oct. 1.