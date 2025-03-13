The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Russia, War, Sudzha
Edit post

Russia claims to retake Sudzha; Ukraine hasn't confirmed

by Martin Fornusek March 13, 2025 11:17 AM 2 min read
Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast after Ukrainian forces entered the town, Aug. 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces have retaken Sudzha, a key stronghold of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on March 13.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claim. As of late March 12, the Ukrainian military confirmed battles in the Sudzha area.

Ukrainian troops captured Sudzha, a town of 6,000 residents some 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Ukraine's border, at the start of the Kursk incursion in August 2024.

Military analysts from the DeepState monitoring group and the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank have also reported that Russia has partially or fully seized Sudzha, as Ukraine is allegedly withdrawing from the town.

The battlefield situation near Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, as of March 12, 2025, according to DeepState. Ukrainian positions marked in blue. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

The news comes at the heels of a rapid Russian advance in the border region that seemed to have greatly diminished the Ukrainian salient.

Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said on March 12 that Russia has retaken more than 86% of the territory in Kursk Oblast captured by Kyiv in mid-2024.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported capturing the settlements of Melovoi and Podol as of March 13.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi acknowledged the "difficult situation" in the region but said that Ukraine will hold the defenses "as long as reasonable and necessary."

The development comes as the U.S. seeks to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv has sought to leverage its positions in Kursk Oblast in potential negotiations but began to rapidly lose its ground in the region at the same time that the U.S. temporarily paused military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

Losing foothold in Kursk Oblast would be ‘politically significant,’ experts say
As Russian troops are set to push Ukrainian soldiers out of Kursk Oblast, experts say Kyiv’s withdrawal from the region could be “politically significant.” Ukraine’s seven-month-long hold of a small portion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast might be ending. On March 12, Russian troops entered the town of Su…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.