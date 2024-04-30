Ukraine allocates funds for 300,000 drones.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has allocated a further Hr 15.5 billion ($391 million) to purchasing drones for the country's armed forces, enough to buy 300,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that surpassing Russia in drone operations is one of the top priorities in 2024.

In a post on Telegram, Shmyhal said the newly-allocated funds were in addition to Hr 43.3 billion ($1.1 billion) already allocated in 2024.

"With the funds allocated today, 300,000 drones will be supplied to our Security and Defense Forces," he said.

Zelensky signed a decree on Feb. 6 creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones.

It will reportedly focus on creating special drone-specific units, increasing production, ramping up training, and pushing innovations.

Ukraine has the capacity to produce 150,000 drones every month and may be able to produce two million drones by the end of the year, Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said on March 5.