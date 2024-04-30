Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Drones, Ukraine, drone production, Weapons procurement, Military Procurement, Russia, War
Edit post

Ukraine allocates funds for 300,000 drones

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2024 8:15 PM 1 min read
A serviceman of the 14th Separate Regiment of Armed Forces of Ukraine, holds FPV strike drone on the front line on Oct. 26, 2023, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine has allocated a further Hr 15.5 billion ($391 million) to purchasing drones for the country's armed forces, enough to buy 300,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that surpassing Russia in drone operations is one of the top priorities in 2024.

In a post on Telegram, Shmyhal said the newly-allocated funds were in addition to Hr 43.3 billion ($1.1 billion) already allocated in 2024.

"With the funds allocated today, 300,000 drones will be supplied to our Security and Defense Forces," he said.

Zelensky signed a decree on Feb. 6 creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones.

It will reportedly focus on creating special drone-specific units, increasing production, ramping up training, and pushing innovations.

Ukraine has the capacity to produce 150,000 drones every month and may be able to produce two million drones by the end of the year, Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said on March 5.

The Counteroffensive: Behind the scenes with a Ukrainian drone-hunting unit
Editor’s Note: This article was published by the twice-weekly newsletter “The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak” on April 29, 2024, and has been re-published by the Kyiv Independent with permission. To subscribe to “The Counteroffensive,” click here. While most Ukrainians take shelter during Russian at…
The Kyiv IndependentMyroslava Tanska-Vikulova
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:15 PM

Ukraine allocates funds for 300,000 drones.

Ukraine has allocated a further Hr 15.5 billion ($391 million) to purchasing drones for the country's armed forces, enough to buy 300,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:20 PM

Estonia will not force out Ukrainian men with expired passports.

The Estonian Interior Ministry does not plan to conduct forced repatriation of Ukrainian refugees staying in Estonia, Anneli Viks, the ministry's advisor on citizenship and migration policy, said on April 30 in an interview with Estonian media outlet ERR.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.