Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Drones, drone production, Weapons
Edit post

Deputy minister: Ukraine can produce 150,000 drones per month

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 3:17 PM 2 min read
A serviceman of Separate 14th Regiment of Armed Forces of Ukraine, holds FPV strike drone on the front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 26, 2023. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has the capacity to produce 150,000 drones every month, and may be able to produce two million drones by the end of the year, Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said on air on March 5.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his year-end press conference on Dec. 19, 2023, that Ukraine is ramping up domestic drone production and is on track to produce one million drones in 2024.

"Ukraine is already well past the million mark in terms of production," Hvozdiar said.

The domestic market could benefit from additional funding, which would further increase production capacity, according to Hvozdiar.

More than 200 Ukrainian companies are involved in developing drones, of which almost 60 have received orders from the government, Hvozdiar said.

The government also has "quite ambitious plans" for developing the domestic production of drone components, which until now have been primarily imported from abroad, Hvozdiar said.

Zelensky signed a decree on Feb. 6 that created a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones.

Drones have "proven their effectiveness in battles on land, in the sky, and at sea," Zelensky said.

On top of domestic drone production, Ukraine's partners plan to supply Kyiv with one million drones in 2024, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Feb. 15.

Ukraine pins hopes on home-made drones to counter Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 7 that the Ukrainian military would create a separate branch of the Armed Forces dedicated to drones. Throughout the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been a drone tactics pioneer, from applying purpose-built military UAVs to weaponizing civilian models…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:00 PM

Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.