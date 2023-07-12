Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: UK to send $65 million defense package to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert July 12, 2023 7:13 AM 1 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Rish Sunak and President Volodymr Zelensky in front of a Challenger 2 tank at a military training facility in Ukraine in February 2023. (Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will provide a $65 million military aid package to Ukraine for purposes of equipment repair and the establishment of a military rehabilitation center, Reuters reported July 11.

The support package represents the U.K.'s latest contribution to NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, a joint declaration that sets forth how the Alliance will aid Ukrainian defense.

The U.K. and other allies will discuss the support package this week at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. The U.K. will join other member nations in providing Ukrainian defense forces with more rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and additional supplies of combat and logistics vehicles.

Military aid for Ukraine is a central topic of this week's NATO summit. On July 11, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced a deal with Sebastien Lecornu, defense minister of France, securing $187 million in French military aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the summit that "the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe."

Vilnius summit brings Ukraine closer to NATO, but direct invitation withheld
NATO allies adopted a three-part support package for Ukraine, which includes removing the requirement to undergo the Membership Action Plan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during the Vilnius summit on July 11. Ukraine will receive an invitation to join NATO when “the allies agree, and…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.