Zelensky announces 'new defense tools' for Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova July 12, 2023 12:14 AM 2 min read
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stands on the stage during the "Raising the Flag for Ukraine in NATO" event on July 11, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would receive "new defense instruments" as a result of the ongoing Vilnius NATO summit.

"Tomorrow, we will continue our work in Vilnius. Our defense is the first priority. And I am grateful to the partners for their willingness to take new steps," Zelensky said on Telegram. "More weapons for our soldiers means more protection of life for all of Ukraine."

Zelensky arrived in the Lithuanian capital on July 11 for the two-day summit. He has not participated in the main event so far but delivered a speech at Vilnius's central square, calling on NATO allies to back Kyiv's membership bid.

On July 12, Zelensky is scheduled to join the inaugural meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, part of the newly adopted alliance's package to bring Ukraine closer to accession.

Ukraine's president will also hold bilateral meetings with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, leaders of the U.S., Canada, Japan, and several European countries.

Earlier on July 11, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would receive an invitation to join NATO only when "the allies agree, and conditions are met." He didn't provide any details on the mentioned conditions.

Ukraine applied for a fast-track accession to NATO in September 2022, half a year after Russia started the full-scale invasion.

While acknowledging the country cannot enter the alliance before the war's end, Kyiv has repeatedly called for a "clear signal" on the membership from the allies at the Vilnius summit.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
