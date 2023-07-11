Reznikov: France to increase defense aid for Ukraine by $187 million

This audio is created with AI assistance

France will allocate another 170 million euros (about $187 million) to provide military aid to Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said following a meeting with his French counterpart.

The decision is part of an agreement signed by Reznikov and Sebastien Lecornu during the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius.

France will also simplify the process of procurement and supply of weaponry to Ukraine, according to Reznikov.

In addition, the deal established a framework for the joint production of spare parts and maintenance of military equipment, the Ukrainian defense minister tweeted.

Earlier on the day, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would deliver long-range missiles to Ukraine to support its large-scale counteroffensive.

NATO allies have met in the Lithuanian capital for a two-day summit, with further aid for Ukraine and Kyiv's membership bid high on the agenda.