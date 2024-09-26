UK to provide Ukraine with 4 additional AS90 self-propelled artillery howitzers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 26 that it will provide Ukraine with 16 AS90 self-propelled artillery howitzers instead of 12.

The announcement comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky continues his visit to the U.S., where he hopes to gain support for his recently announced "victory plan."

The Labor government headed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, formed following the July 4 elections, previously announced its intention to transfer 12 AS90s to Kyiv within the first 100 days of taking office.

Ten of these howitzers have been delivered to Ukraine, and in the coming weeks, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive six more, the statement read.

The British government has also announced the establishment of a new joint British Defense Ministry and Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) unit in Ukraine, headed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey, which will "integrate expertise and help drive a new whole-of-government approach to Ukraine."

The U.K. has consistently voiced strong support for Ukraine and has pledged a total of 12.8 billion pounds (approximately $16.2 billion) in support for the country, which includes 7.8 billion pounds (around $9.9 billion) allocated for military assistance and 5 billion pounds (approximately $6.3 billion) designated for non-military support.