UK announces more air defense systems, surveillance drones for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The U.K. has announced a further 60 million pounds ($75.5 million) in military aid for Ukraine that will provide new surveillance drones and air defense systems, the country’s defense ministry said on March 22.

In a post on X, the U.K. Defense Ministry said: “A new £60 million package of military support from the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine will provide advanced new surveillance drones to support Ukraine's Armed Forces.

“It will also include £20 million to provide air defense systems to help keep Ukraine's skies safe.”

No further details have been given at this time.

Ukraine’s European allies have made a number of aid announcement in recent days as U.S. military aid remains deadlocked in Congress.

Earlier on March 22, it was announced that the Franco-German manufacturer KNDS will establish a branch in Ukraine following an agreement between Paris and Berlin

The new unit of the company, which makes tanks, Caesar self-propelled howitzers and other military vehicles, will produce ammunition and spare parts for equipment sent to Kyiv by France and Germany.

Also on March 22, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said a large amount of ammunition will be sent to Ukraine "in the near future" within the Czech-led initiative to provide Kyiv with hundreds of thousands of artillery shells.