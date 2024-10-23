Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Navy, Western aid, Ukraine, Grain export
Edit post

UK to allocate $155 million for naval coalition to protect Ukraine's ports

by Kateryna Denisova October 23, 2024 12:48 PM 2 min read
Cargo ships ply their trade in the city of Odesa, Ukraine. (Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

London will donate an additional 120 million pounds ($155 million) to the Maritime Capability Coalition to support Ukraine's Navy, the U.K. government announced on Oct. 22.

The move comes as a response to Russia stepping up attacks against port infrastructure in southern Odesa Oblast that resulted in damaged civilian ships and casualties.

"Russia's indiscriminate strikes on ports in the Black Sea underscore that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is willing to gamble on global food security in his attempts to force Ukraine into submission," U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

The British government accused Russia of threatening global food security, including humanitarian supplies to war-stricken Palestine, just as some Global South leaders gather in the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit.

The U.K. is looking for partners to co-finance the supply of "hundreds" more naval drones as well as surveillance radars to protect Ukraine's grain corridor.

London and Oslo are also seeking a further 100 million pounds ($129 million) to co-fund hundreds more.

As part of the naval coalition, Ukraine has received dozens of amphibious all-terrain vehicles and raiding boats, hundreds of anti-ship missiles, and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to the statement.

Over the past three months, Russia has carried out nearly 60 attacks on Ukrainian ports, damaging or destroying nearly 300 port infrastructure facilities and 22 civilian vessels, said on Oct. 10 Oleksii Kuleba, the minister for the development of communities, territories, and infrastructure.

Over 80 civilians were killed or injured as a result of these strikes.

UK to provide Ukraine with $2.9 billion military loan, to be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets
The loan will be allocated to Ukraine’s military spendings. Kyiv will be able to invest in key equipment to fight Russia, such as artillery, air defense, and wider equipment support.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:22 AM

Zelensky urges allies to increase pressure on North Korea.

Two North Korean brigades of up to 6,000 personnel each are currently undergoing training in Russia, Zelensky said in his evening address, citing military intelligence reports. "We expect a firm, concrete response from the world."
5:34 PM

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Kostin resigns.

"I am grateful to the president of Ukraine and Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada for their trust. But in this situation, I believe it is right for me to resign from the post of prosecutor general," he said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.