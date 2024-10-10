Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Palestine, Humanitarian aid, Civilian casualties, Odesa Oblast
Edit post

Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast hit ship with humanitarian aid for Palestine, Kyiv says

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 8:55 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast on Oct. 9 that killed eight people, injured 11 others, and struck a civilian ship carrying humanitarian aid for Palestine. (Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast on Oct. 9 hit a civilian cargo ship containing 45 containers of packaged sunflower oil to be sent as humanitarian aid to Palestine, Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry said on Oct. 10.

The strike, which killed eight people and injured another 11, hit a Panama-flagged civilian vessel and damaged its cargo of aid. It was the third Russian attack against a civilian vessel in four days.

The U.N. had delivered an order for the aid to be sent to Palestine.

"Ukraine, despite the war, supplies products for 400 million people around the world," said Agriculture Minister Vitalii Koval.

Koval emphasized that Ukraine needs more air defenses to protect itself from Russian attacks, adding that "today the food security of Ukraine is also the food security of the world."

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper accused Russia of attempting to disrupt Ukraine's maritime food corridor, which Kyiv established in August 2023 after Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal in July.

Ukraine has previously sent humanitarian aid to Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Romania condemns Russia’s ‘deliberate attack on cargo ship’ carrying Ukrainian grain
Romania’s Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 13 that Russia’s strike against a cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea is an “unprecedented escalation” of Moscow’s war.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:26 PM

EBRD, IFC to provide $435 million to new Ukrainian telecom company.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided $435 million long-term debt for Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell, a recently merged Ukrainian telecom company, to improve telecoms service quality, the EBRD said on Oct. 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.