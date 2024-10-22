Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
UK to provide Ukraine with $2.9 billion military loan, to be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 22, 2024 12:18 PM 2 min read
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks with Ukrainian soldiers at the Stanford Training Area on Oct. 20, 2024 near Thetford, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

London will provide Ukraine with a loan worth £2.26 billion ($2.9 billion) backed by profits from frozen Russian assets, the U.K. government announced on Oct. 22.

The funds are the U.K.'s contribution to the Group of Seven (G7)'s initiative to provide Kyiv with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year, which will be repaid using interest from billions in frozen Russian assets.

The U.K.'s loan will be allocated to Ukraine's military spendings. Kyiv will be able to invest in key equipment to fight Russia, such as artillery, air defense, and wider equipment support, the statement read.

"This new money is in Britain’s national interest because the front line of our defense — the defense of our democracy and shared values — is in the Ukrainian trenches," said Rachel Reeves, U.K. chancellor of the exchequer.

"A safe and secure Ukraine is a safe and secure United Kingdom."

British Defense Minister John Healey said the money could be used to help Kyiv develop long-range drones capable of travelling further than some missiles.

The aid comes on top of the UK's existing 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) a year assistance for Ukraine.

European countries hold roughly two-thirds of the $300 billion Russian sovereign assets immobilized after the outbreak of the full-scale war. While hesitant to confiscate the assets outright, the EU devised a plan to use windfall profits to fund Ukraine's reconstruction and defense needs.

Under the G7 plan, profits from Russia's frozen assets will gradually be used to repay the multi-billion-euro loan. EU officials said that the 35 billion loan will be "undesignated" and "untargeted," allowing Ukraine maximum flexibility in how it spends the funds.

The EU expects to start distributing the money early next year.

‘Russia has problems’ – We asked 5 Ukrainian soldiers about North Korean troops fighting for Moscow
Russia’s war in Ukraine is on the verge of escalating dramatically, with multiple reports, intelligence assessments, and a video suggesting North Korean troops could soon be fighting alongside Kremlin forces. While Pyongyang has long supplied Moscow with weaponry, the deployment of boots on the gro…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Moldova's Sandu advances to presidential run-off, winning after 'unfair fight.'

"The people of Moldova have spoken: our EU future will now be anchored in the constitution," Sandu said on X. "We fought fairly in an unfair fight—and we won. But the fight isn’t over. We will keep pushing for peace, prosperity, and the freedom to build our own future."
