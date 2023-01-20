UK Foreign Secretary: London will join core group seeking prosecution for Russia’s war

This audio is created with AI assistance

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that the U.K. would join a group of countries that seeks to pursue criminal liability for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

According to Cleverly, the atrocities the world witnessed in Ukraine are “diabolical.”

The U.K. seeks to take a leading role in the group and promises to assess the feasibility of a new hybrid tribunal. This specialized court integrates Ukraine’s justice system with international elements.

In March 2023, the UK and the Netherlands will co-host an international meeting of Justice Ministers to encourage more support for the International Criminal Court’s work regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prior, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on member states to back the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine. The document was approved on Jan. 19 by 472 votes in favor, 19 against with 33 abstentions, according to the parliament's report.