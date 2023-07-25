Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK Defense Ministry: Russia feels 'less politically constrained' to strike Odesa, ports following end of grain deal

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 25, 2023 2:25 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian deadly strike against Odesa on July 23, 2023. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has shown less restraint in striking Odesa and areas in Ukraine's south since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Deal, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its July 25 intelligence update.

"Between August 2022 and June 2023, when the Black Sea Grain Initiative was still in force, Russia generally refrained from striking civilian infrastructure in the southern ports," the update read.

"Since Russia failed to renew the deal, the Kremlin likely feels less politically constrained, and is attempting to strike targets in Odesa because it believes Ukraine is storing military assets in these areas."

The ministry notes that these attacks have featured an "unusual number" of missiles which are designed to destroy aircraft carriers.

Moscow announced that it would not extend the grain deal on July 17. Since July 18, Odesa and the other ports along the coast of the Black Sea have been repeatedly attacked by Russia.

On July 19, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi reported that Russian attacks had destroyed 60,000 tons of grain in Chornomorsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on July 23 that the strike that damaged numerous buildings in Odesa's historic center, including a cathedral, had targeted "facilities where terrorist acts against Russia were being prepared." The Ukrainian authorities reported that 19 missiles were used in the attack.

On July 24, Russia used attack drones to strike port infrastructure on the Danube, destroying a hangar used for storing grain. The attack took place in the far southwest of Ukraine, just 200 meters from the border with Romania, a NATO member state.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on July 25 about the destruction of Odesa and Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Zelensky said he brought up Ukraine's need for air defense to protect these sites and that the two leaders discussed further defense cooperation between Ukraine and the U.K.

The U.K. intelligence update added that Russia's missile strike campaign against Ukraine "has been characterized by poor intelligence and a dysfunctional targeting process" since the start of the war.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
