Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Moscow claims attack that hit Odesa cathedral targeted sites where Ukraine was making 'unmanned boats' to be used against Russia

by Daria Shulzhenko July 23, 2023 1:46 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian latest missile attack on Odesa on July 23. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Defense Ministry claimed that in the latest missile attack on Odesa, one of the most damaging ones since the start of the full-scale war, its troops targeted "facilities where terrorist acts against Russia were being prepared," Russian media reported on July 23.

The ministry claimed the attack hit the sites where "unmanned surface vehicles were being manufactured" to be used against Russia, and that "foreign mercenaries were on the affected sites," as quoted by the media.

Russia attacked Odesa Oblast with 19 missiles overnight on July 23, killing one person and injuring 19, including four children. Ukraine downed nine of the missiles, the Air Force said. It didn't specify where the other missiles hit.

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, the attack destroyed or damaged six residential buildings, two architectural landmarks, and dozens of cars.

The attack badly damaged Odesa's main cathedral, which was originally founded in 1794 and rebuilt in late 1990s.

The historic cathedral, however, belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate – a branch of the Russian Orthodox Church that has been supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian imperialism claims Odesa as a Russian city. Current Russian state propaganda includes claims that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "loves Odesa" and that Kremlin has "special plans for the city."

Still, Russian propagandists and officials have publicly welcomed the attacks on the city, and called for more. During his popular talk shows that air on state TV, top Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has called to destroy Kyiv and Lviv, adding that Russia "will not save Odesa (from destruction by war), but will rebuild it."

After the latest attack, Solovyov and other Russian propagandists claimed that the attack on the cathedral was conducted by Ukrainian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "there will be a response" to Russia's attack on Odesa.

"Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral. There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil loses. And for Odesa, there will definitely be a response to the Russian terrorists. They will feel this response," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The July 23 attack is the latest in a series of attacks on Odesa that Russian forces have launched this week, targeting critical port and grain infrastructure following Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Russia’s centuries-long quest to conquer Ukraine
Editor’s Note: This is episode 2 of “Ukraine’s True History,” a video and story series by the Kyiv Independent. The series is funded by the Institute for War and Peace Reporting within the program “Ukraine Forward: Amplifying Analysis.” The program is financed by the MATRA Programme of the Embassy o…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.