Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Russian strikes destroy 60,000 tons of grain

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 19, 2023 6:32 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Odesa, July 19, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast have destroyed 60,000 tons of grain, according to Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi on July 19.

"This is a terrorist act not against Ukraine, but against the whole world," he stated. "If we cannot export food, then the population of the poorest countries will be on the verge of survival."

Solskyi referred to destruction in the port of Chornomorsk, an important Black Sea export hub to the south of the city of Odesa. The area came under heavy Russian strikes during the previous night, Governor Oleh Kiper reported, with air defense shooting down eight drones and at least one missile.

It was the second consecutive strike against Odesa in the past two days. On July 18, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referred to the attacks as retaliation for the explosions that damaged the Crimean Bridge on July 17.

The strikes are not the only Russian act that threatens grain supply worldwide. Russia dealt a significant blow to global food security on July 17 by announcing its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The deal, brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, allowed Ukraine to continue exporting its agricultural products through the Black Sea during the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine is one of the world's largest grain suppliers and the agreement has played a crucial role in stabilizing food prices around the world amid a surge caused, in part, by Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Russia's withdrawal from the deal "blackmail."

On July 19 he said that the military had been instructed to strengthen the security of ports following the Russian strikes against Odesa and elsewhere.

During a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Kyiv, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs additional SAMP-T or Patriot air defense systems to protect the city.

Ukraine war latest: Grain deal collapses after Russia pulls from agreement
Key Developments on July 17: * Grain deal collapses after Russia pulls from agreement * Crimean Bridge damaged after reported explosions * Military: Russian forces on the offensive in Lyman-Kupiansk direction * Foreign Ministry marks 9-year anniversary of Russian downing of MH17 * More Wagner…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.