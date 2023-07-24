Russian attacks injure 8 people over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks targeted four oblasts and injured eight people over the past day, local officials reported on July 24.

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast overnight with kamikaze drones, injuring six people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on July 24.

Four of the people injured were reportedly hospitalized, one person with severe wounds. According to Kiper, three people have light shrapnel injuries and bruising.

Kiper said the attacks targeted port infrastructure on the Danube River. As a result, a grain hangar was destroyed and tanks for storing cargo were damaged. A fire also broke out at the premises, but it has reportedly already been extinguished.

The attack on Odesa Oblast follows a Russian attack on the city of Odesa's historic center the day prior on July 23.

Russian forces carried out 58 attacks on Kherson Oblast on July 23, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. One person was reportedly injured after Russian troops struck residential parts of the oblast.

According to Prokudin, Russian forces also shelled the city of Kherson 10 times.

The Russian military also attacked Kharkiv Oblast, targeting Kharkiv and communities in the region's Chuhuivskyi, Kupianskyi, Iziumskyi districts, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 70-year-old woman was reportedly injured, and residential and farm buildings were reportedly damaged.

Meanwhile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Ukrainian air defense downed Russian kamikaze drones during an attack on Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces also attacked Luhansk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.