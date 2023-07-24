Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks injure 8 people over past day

by Elsa Court July 24, 2023 10:20 AM 2 min read
The damage caused by a drone strike on grain storage infrastructure in Odesa Oblast on July 24, 2023. (Southern Operational Command)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks targeted four oblasts and injured eight people over the past day, local officials reported on July 24.

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast overnight with kamikaze drones, injuring six people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on July 24.

Four of the people injured were reportedly hospitalized, one person with severe wounds. According to Kiper, three people have light shrapnel injuries and bruising.  

Kiper said the attacks targeted port infrastructure on the Danube River. As a result, a grain hangar was destroyed and tanks for storing cargo were damaged. A fire also broke out at the premises, but it has reportedly already been extinguished.

The attack on Odesa Oblast follows a Russian attack on the city of Odesa's historic center the day prior on July 23.

Russian forces carried out 58 attacks on Kherson Oblast on July 23, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. One person was reportedly injured after Russian troops struck residential parts of the oblast.

According to Prokudin, Russian forces also shelled the city of Kherson 10 times.

The Russian military also attacked Kharkiv Oblast, targeting Kharkiv and communities in the region's Chuhuivskyi, Kupianskyi, Iziumskyi districts, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 70-year-old woman was reportedly injured, and residential and farm buildings were reportedly damaged.

Meanwhile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Ukrainian air defense downed Russian kamikaze drones during an attack on Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces also attacked Luhansk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.

Ukraine war latest: Russia bombards Odesa's historic center, kills 1, injures 21
Key developments on July 22-23 * Russia’s latest missile attack on Odesa results in civilian casualties; damages 25 historical buildings * Black Sea security to be discussed at NATO-Ukraine Council on July 26 * Russia starts collecting intel on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, says military inte…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Elsa Court
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
