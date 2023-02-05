Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Bakhmut "increasingly isolated" as key roads come under Russian fire control

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 10:22 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have continued to make small advances in an attempt to encircle embattled Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 4.

In its daily intelligence update, the ministry pointed out that the two main roads into Bakhmut are likely threatened by direct fire following the Russian advances.

The Kremlin-backed mercenary Wagner Group highly likely seized a subordinate route that links Bakhmut and Siversk, some 30 kilometers to the north.

“While multiple alternative cross-country supply routes remain available to Ukrainian forces, Bakhmut is increasingly isolated,” the ministry said.

The Wagner Group, Russia's most high-profile mercenary group, has played a leading role in the battles in the Bakhmut area alongside the Russian military, using thousands of poorly trained convicts recruited to fight against Ukraine.

The mercenary group has been accused of human rights abuses in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique, including torture and extrajudicial killings.

With the loss of Soledar, Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut jeopardized
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
