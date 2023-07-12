UK confirms military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The British government presented a new military aid package for Ukraine at the Vilnius NATO summit on July 12, including tank rounds and armored vehicles.

This includes more than 1,000 rounds for Challenger 2 tanks, more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles, including CVRT armored fighting vehicles, and a $65 million contract to support the already provided British equipment.

The U.K. also pledged to launch, in cooperation with NATO, a medical rehabilitation center for soldiers in Ukraine.

Reuters reported on the planned U.K. package on the first day of the summit on July 11 as the allies convened to discuss security aid for Ukraine and Kyiv's membership bid.

The Group of Seven, which includes the U.K., presented a joint security framework under which individual members will help to develop Ukraine's defense capabilities to protect itself against present and future Russian aggression.

Other nations came to the summit with their own aid packages as well. Germany presented a $770 million aid package, including new Patriot air defense systems, France announced a transfer of long-range SCALP missiles, and Norway pledged a NASAMS air defense support package and 1,000 reconnaissance drones.