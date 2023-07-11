Macron: France to send long-range missiles to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

France will transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine to support its ongoing counteroffensive, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11.

The French military operates SCALP-EG cruise missiles, an equivalent to the British Storm Shadow missiles.

NATO leaders indicated earlier that individual members will present their own aid packages for Ukraine during the summit. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Stere said that Oslo will increase its aid to Ukraine by over $238.6 million, putting its total value for 2023 at $960 million.

The U.K. agreed to provide its Storm Shadows missile with a range of over 250 kilometers on May 11. A few days later, Macron said that France will also send missiles that would "allow Ukraine to resist."

Kyiv seeks to acquire the U.S.-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) long-range missiles as well but Washington has not yet approved their provision.

NATO allies have convened in Vilnius for a two-day summit to discuss further aid for Ukraine and Kyiv's membership bid, among other topics.