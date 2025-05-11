Two Ukrainian men found dead in Krakow dormitory, police suspect murder-suicide

Preliminary findings suggest that one of the men killed the other before taking his own life.
Western leaders dismissed the Kremlin's proposal for talks in Istanbul on May 15 as insufficient.
The Kremlin said the leaders held a detailed discussion about the Russian initiative and Erdogan expressed full support, reiterating Turkey’s readiness to provide a venue and assist in organizing the negotiations.
Erdogan told Macron that international cooperation is critical for initiating peace negotiations and the "sensitive implementation" of Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction processes, the Turkish Presidency reported.
Pope said he was praying to God to grant the world the "miracle of peace."
Ushakov’s comments follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 11 invitation for direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15.
The assault began around 2 a.m. on May 11, with Russian forces deploying 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs from multiple directions, Ukraine’s Air Force said.
Zelensky called a ceasefire the essential first step toward ending the war.
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end... I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens."
"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on May 11.
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce called for "concrete proposals from both sides" in order for Washington to "move forward" in peace negotiations.
"If they speak to each other in Russian, he doesn't know what they are saying," one Western official told NBC News. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called Witkoff's approach "a very bad idea."
Tougher sanctions "should be applied to (Russia's) banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet," the leaders of Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland said in a joint statement.
Two Ukrainian men found dead in Krakow dormitory, police suspect murder-suicide
Two Ukrainian men were found dead in a Krakow dormitory, in what Polish authorities believe was a murder-suicide, RMF24 reported on May 10.
The bodies were discovered by staff in the hotel section of a dormitory on Reymonta Street, according to RMF24. Both men were around 58 years old and were believed to be Ukrainian citizens.
“One of them had been renting a room there long-term and was known to the hotel staff,” said Bartosz Izdebski, a spokesperson for the Malopolska Provincial Police.
Preliminary findings suggest that one of the men killed the other before taking his own life. “After examining the scene, officers concluded that this may have been a so-called extended suicide,” Izdebski said.
Police and prosecutors are investigating the case. A forensic examination of the bodies is expected in the coming days to determine the exact cause and circumstances of death.