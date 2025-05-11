Become a member
Sunday, May 11
Two Ukrainian men found dead in Krakow dormitory, police suspect murder-suicide

by Anna Fratsyvir
Two Ukrainian men found dead in Krakow dormitory, police suspect murder-suicide
Photo for illustrative purposes. The police carrying out searches of Ukrainian Railways overnight on Dec. 11, 2024, in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (National Police)

Two Ukrainian men were found dead in a Krakow dormitory, in what Polish authorities believe was a murder-suicide, RMF24 reported on May 10.

The bodies were discovered by staff in the hotel section of a dormitory on Reymonta Street, according to RMF24. Both men were around 58 years old and were believed to be Ukrainian citizens.

“One of them had been renting a room there long-term and was known to the hotel staff,” said Bartosz Izdebski, a spokesperson for the Malopolska Provincial Police.

Preliminary findings suggest that one of the men killed the other before taking his own life. “After examining the scene, officers concluded that this may have been a so-called extended suicide,” Izdebski said.

Police and prosecutors are investigating the case. A forensic examination of the bodies is expected in the coming days to determine the exact cause and circumstances of death.

UkrainePolandMurderCrime
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

