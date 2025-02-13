Trump says talks with Zelensky, Putin were 'great,' optimistic about ending 'very bloody war'

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 13 described recent talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin "great" and expressed optimism about ending the war.

"Great talks with Russia and Ukraine yesterday. Good possibility of ending that horrible, very bloody war," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Feb. 12, Trump held separate calls with Zelensky and Putin, later claiming both leaders "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine."

Zelensky and Trump agreed to begin working toward ending the war, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Trump also announced that he and Putin would hold their first in-person meeting in Saudi Arabia, though the extent of Ukraine's involvement in the talks remains unclear.

The U.S. president said he had instructed a team led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to oversee negotiations.

Russia has begun forming a negotiating team for talks with the U.S., including on the war with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 13.

Elsewhere, Zelensky will lead Ukraine's delegation to the Munich Security Conference, where Trump's team is expected to present its diplomatic strategy.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Rubio will meet Zelensky in Munich on Feb. 14 to begin official talks, Trump added.