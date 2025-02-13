Skip to content
Trump says talks with Zelensky, Putin were 'great,' optimistic about ending 'very bloody war'

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 13, 2025 3:00 PM 2 min read
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to media following a meeting with Republican Senators at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 8, 2025. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 13 described recent talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin "great" and expressed optimism about ending the war.

"Great talks with Russia and Ukraine yesterday. Good possibility of ending that horrible, very bloody war," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Feb. 12, Trump held separate calls with Zelensky and Putin, later claiming both leaders "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine."

Zelensky and Trump agreed to begin working toward ending the war, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Trump also announced that he and Putin would hold their first in-person meeting in Saudi Arabia, though the extent of Ukraine's involvement in the talks remains unclear.

The U.S. president said he had instructed a team led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to oversee negotiations.

Russia has begun forming a negotiating team for talks with the U.S., including on the war with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 13.

Elsewhere, Zelensky will lead Ukraine's delegation to the Munich Security Conference, where Trump's team is expected to present its diplomatic strategy.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Rubio will meet Zelensky in Munich on Feb. 14 to begin official talks, Trump added.

Europe fears bearing Ukraine’s post-war costs amid exclusion from US-Russia talks, FT reports
European nations fear they will be left to shoulder the costs of post-war security and reconstruction in Ukraine as they remain excluded from U.S.-Russia talks on ending the war, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 13, citing senior European officials.
