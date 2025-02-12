Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Russia, Ukraine, Peace Negotiations, Vladimir Putin, War, NATO
Edit post

Trump announces first meeting with Putin to take place in Saudi Arabia

by Olena Goncharova February 12, 2025 11:09 PM 3 min read
Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 20, 2024. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 12 that his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to negotiate an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We'll meet in Saudi Arabia," Trump told reporters at the White House, according to AFP. His statement came just hours after he revealed that the two leaders had spoken by telephone and agreed to immediately begin peace talks regarding Ukraine.

Trump added that he did not believe Ukraine joining NATO was practical and doubted that the country would regain all of its territory. His remarks came as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Feb. 12 that expecting Ukraine to restore its 2014 borders in any negotiations with Moscow was unrealistic.

The announcement marks a significant shift in diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow. The decision to hold negotiations without Ukraine's direct involvement has raised concerns about Kyiv’s role in shaping its own future.

The extent of Ukrainian participation in the talks remains unclear.

Trump says peace talks to start ‘immediately.’ But what terms would be acceptable for Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 12 held phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will start “immediately.” “I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation went very well. He,…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Trump’s approach signals a renewed push to broker a resolution to the ongoing war; however, neither the Kremlin nor the White House has provided further details on the timing or agenda of the meeting.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said that both he and Vladimir Putin agreed that "we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the two leaders spoke for 90 minutes, during which Putin extended an invitation for Trump to visit Moscow.

Trump also announced that he had instructed a team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to lead the negotiations.

According to Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Rubio will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 14 to begin official peace negotiations.

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

We asked young Ukrainians what would make them sign up for the armed forces
Ukraine faces a delicate balancing act — mobilizing enough people to fend off the immediate threat posed by Russia’s full-scale invasion, and preserving enough of the country’s youth to weather longer-term demographic concerns. On top of this, U.S. lawmakers and NATO allies are reportedly urging Uk…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 PM

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:23 PM
Video

Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.