Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Ukraine, War, Trump & Russia, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Russia preparing delegation for US talks on war with Ukraine, Kremlin says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 13, 2025 12:13 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrive for a group photo at the G20 Osaka summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia has started forming a group for talks with the United States, including on the war with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Feb. 13.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during telephone talks to instruct aides to prepare for a face-to-face meeting immediately.

Peskov said Moscow and Washington have yet to work out the meeting details.

"The work will be started quickly. It will be necessary to wait for the developments, and it will already be possible to say what place and terms," he said.

China proposes to host Trump-Putin talks without Ukraine’s Zelensky, WSJ reports
The White House declined to confirm whether it had received China’s proposal but reportedly dismissed it as “not viable at all.”
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 PM

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.