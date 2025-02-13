Russia preparing delegation for US talks on war with Ukraine, Kremlin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia has started forming a group for talks with the United States, including on the war with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Feb. 13.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during telephone talks to instruct aides to prepare for a face-to-face meeting immediately.

Peskov said Moscow and Washington have yet to work out the meeting details.

"The work will be started quickly. It will be necessary to wait for the developments, and it will already be possible to say what place and terms," he said.