Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, War, Pete Hegseth, NATO
Edit post

'Restoring Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is unrealistic objective,' Pentagon chief says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2025 7:55 PM 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Feb. 12 that it is unrealistic to expect that Ukraine can restore its 2014 borders in any negotiations with Moscow on ending its war.

Russia invaded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and annexed Crimea in 2014 following the EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

During a speech at the Ramstein summit, Hegseth said that the U.S. also wants to see Ukraine as "sovereign and prosperous," but that "we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective."

"Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering," he added.

Hegseth also said the U.S. does not believe that Ukraine's accession to NATO is a "realistic outcome" of negotiations. The Pentagon chief added that any security guarantees provided to Ukraine must also be "backed by capable European and non-European troops."

"To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be U.S. troops deployed to Ukraine," he said.

Hegseth arrived at the NATO headquarters in Brussels earlier in the day to participate in the Ramstein-format meeting.

As Washington revises its foreign and security policy after President Donald Trump's return to office, the U.K. has taken over the U.S.'s role in chairing the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).

Ukraine officially applied to join NATO in September 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion. While NATO members pledged at the 2024 Washington Summit that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible," they have yet to extend a formal invitation.

Russian officials, as well as Western intellectuals with a track record of anti-Ukraine narratives have repeatedly cited Ukraine's potential NATO membership as a justification for the invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged opposition from several NATO members, including the U.S., Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia, but expressed hope that Trump could sway support for Kyiv's entry.

Defense Minister Umerov meets Pentagon chief Hegseth for the first time
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the first time on Feb. 12 during the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 PM

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:23 PM
Video

Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.