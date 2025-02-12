Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin

by Oleksiy Sorokin February 12, 2025 7:53 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order, "Unleashing prosperity through deregulation," in the Oval Office on Jan. 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, it is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 12.

"Just spoke with Donald Trump. Long conversation. About the possibilities of achieving peace. About our willingness to work together. About our technological capabilities, including drones and other modern manufacturing," Zelensky said following the call.

"Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else. We are defining our joint steps with America to stop Russian aggression and guarantee a reliable, lasting peace," he added.

Hours prior, Trump held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will start "immediately."

Trump holds call with Putin, says Ukraine peace negotiations to start ‘immediately’
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said both agreed that “we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said both agreed that "we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine."

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders spoke for 90 minutes and Putin invited Trump to Moscow.

Trump added that he had instructed a team including State Secretary Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to lead the negotiations.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Rubio will meet Zelensky on Feb. 14 to begin official peace negotiations, Trump announced on Truth Social.

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," Trump wrote.

"I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous war, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, death and destruction," he added.

"God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!"

US Treasury Secretary meets Zelensky, passes along draft agreement on critical minerals
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Feb. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Oleksiy Sorokin
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.