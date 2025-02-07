Zelensky to push for 'lasting and sustainable peace' at Munich conference

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will lead Ukraine's delegation to the Munich Security Conference next week, Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on Feb. 7.

Yermak noted that the Ukrainian delegation will present the country's position on ending the war and its vision of achieving a "lasting and sustainable peace."

"It's necessary that the leaders and the experts in politics who will be in Munich realize that this is momentum. That we are very near to really ending this war by a just and lasting peace, but (it's) necessary to be together," he told the Associated Press.

The Munich Security Conference will also be attended by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

While Bloomberg reported on Feb. 5 that Trump's team might present a peace plan, Kellogg denied this on Feb. 6, saying that no such plan would be unveiled in Munich.

Ukraine is preparing to host Kellogg on Feb. 20, following the Munich conference, according to sources in the President's Office cited by RBC-Ukraine.

The annual conference comes at a pivotal moment for Ukraine. Kyiv strives to establish a relationship with the new U.S. administration, a key partner during the nearly three-year Russia's full-scale invasion.