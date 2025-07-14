General Staff: Russia has lost 1,035,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,035,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 14.

The number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,019 tanks, 22,987 armored fighting vehicles, 55,025 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,294 artillery systems, 1,438 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,194 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,635 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.