News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,035,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Ukrainian tank performs during firing practice in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 29, 2023. (Muhammed Enes Yildirim / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,035,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 14.

The number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,019 tanks, 22,987 armored fighting vehicles, 55,025 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,294 artillery systems, 1,438 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,194 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 45,635 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Analysis: Ahead of Trump's 'major' Russia announcement, what will happen next to Ukraine?
Amid ever-escalating aerial assaults, accelerating Russian advances in the east, and the weariness that comes with nearly 3.5 years of war, all eyes in Ukraine are once again focused upon one man — U.S. President Donald Trump. “I think I’ll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News on July 10, the latest development in a tortuously long and so far wholly ineffective U.S.-led peace process. Short of a massive injection of military aid, or crus
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

News Feed
Monday, July 14
 Monday, July 14
Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening," U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 13.

Monday, July 14
Video
US aid swings and mysterious deaths in Russia | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down a recent string of mysterious deaths and arrests among Russia’s elite, as well as and explains the implications Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have for a future conflict between China and Taiwan. Also in this episode: The U.S. resumes some military aid to Ukraine after an abrupt halt by the Defense Department last week.

Show More

