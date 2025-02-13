Europe fears bearing Ukraine's post-war costs amid exclusion from US-Russia talks, FT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

European nations fear they will be left to shoulder the costs of post-war security and reconstruction in Ukraine as they remain excluded from U.S.-Russia talks on ending the war, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 13, citing senior European officials.

European officials expect U.S. President Donald Trump to demand that Europe finance Ukraine's reconstruction and deploy troops for peacekeeping without U.S. involvement, according to the report.

The Telegraph previously reported that one of Trump’s proposed peace plans includes calling on British and other European forces to enforce a buffer zone along the front line.

Trump held separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 12, later announcing that negotiations would begin “immediately” and that a ceasefire was in the “not too distant future.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated that Ukraine reclaiming its 2014 borders is unlikely and that NATO membership for Kyiv is off the table, a stance that has drawn strong reactions from European leaders.

Former European Council President Donald Tusk called for a "just peace," emphasizing that Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. must work together.

Estonian politician Marko Mihkelson warned that "today might go down in history as a dark day for Europe," urging leaders to act swiftly.

Bloomberg Economics estimates that securing Ukraine and expanding European militaries could cost major EU powers an additional $3.1 trillion over the next decade.

Security officials warn that failure to deter Russia could embolden Moscow to escalate its efforts to weaken or even break up the EU and NATO.

"President after president knew that transatlantic security benefited both the U.S. and Europe," former U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Bloomberg. "It seems Trump thinks he knows better. History shall be the judge of this decision."

European officials were reportedly caught off guard by Trump's direct engagement with Putin, with key allies receiving no prior notice, Bloomberg claims.

The Kremlin confirmed it has begun forming a delegation for negotiations with the U.S., following Putin and Trump's agreement to prepare for a face-to-face meeting.