Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, European allies, European Union, United States, Trump & Ukraine, Donald Trump, Ukraine, War, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Europe fears bearing Ukraine's post-war costs amid exclusion from US-Russia talks, FT reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 13, 2025 1:28 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting with European Union officials on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2027. (Thierry Charlier/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European nations fear they will be left to shoulder the costs of post-war security and reconstruction in Ukraine as they remain excluded from U.S.-Russia talks on ending the war, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 13, citing senior European officials.

European officials expect U.S. President Donald Trump to demand that Europe finance Ukraine's reconstruction and deploy troops for peacekeeping without U.S. involvement, according to the report.

The Telegraph previously reported that one of Trump’s proposed peace plans includes calling on British and other European forces to enforce a buffer zone along the front line.

Trump held separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 12, later announcing that negotiations would begin “immediately” and that a ceasefire was in the “not too distant future.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated that Ukraine reclaiming its 2014 borders is unlikely and that NATO membership for Kyiv is off the table, a stance that has drawn strong reactions from European leaders.

‘Surrender & betrayal’ — US, EU officials condemn Trump, Hegseth’s comments on Ukraine peace negotiations
Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. said on Feb. 12 that “to prevent Putin from dining in Kyiv, we need to mobilize the bipartisan Congressional coalition standing with Ukraine.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Former European Council President Donald Tusk called for a "just peace," emphasizing that Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. must work together.

Estonian politician Marko Mihkelson warned that "today might go down in history as a dark day for Europe," urging leaders to act swiftly.  

Bloomberg Economics estimates that securing Ukraine and expanding European militaries could cost major EU powers an additional $3.1 trillion over the next decade.

Security officials warn that failure to deter Russia could embolden Moscow to escalate its efforts to weaken or even break up the EU and NATO.  

"President after president knew that transatlantic security benefited both the U.S. and Europe," former U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Bloomberg. "It seems Trump thinks he knows better. History shall be the judge of this decision."  

European officials were reportedly caught off guard by Trump's direct engagement with Putin, with key allies receiving no prior notice, Bloomberg claims.

The Kremlin confirmed it has begun forming a delegation for negotiations with the U.S., following Putin and Trump's agreement to prepare for a face-to-face meeting.

China proposes to host Trump-Putin talks without Ukraine’s Zelensky, WSJ reports
The White House declined to confirm whether it had received China’s proposal but reportedly dismissed it as “not viable at all.”
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 PM

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.