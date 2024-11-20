Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, United States, NATO, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Russia
Trump names Matthew Whitaker as next US ambassador to NATO

by Boldizsar Gyori November 20, 2024 11:11 PM 2 min read
Former U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Montana State University on Aug. 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named Matthew Whitaker, former acting attorney general, as the next U.S. ambassador to NATO, according to a statement released Nov. 20.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, 25, has been assembling appointees for his upcoming administration, often prizing loyalty over policy expertise. Some nominees have raised alarm, particularly the choice of Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary and Congressman Mike Waltz as national security advisor.

Whitaker's nomination comes amid concerns that a Trump administration would dramatically reduce U.S. investment in the NATO alliance.

"Matt will strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability — He will put AMERICA FIRST," Trump's statement read.

There is little known about Whitaker's foreign policy positions. He worked as a U.S. attorney for the southern district of Iowa before joining the Justice Department in 2017 as Attorney General Jeff Sessions' chief of staff. He then served briefly as acting attorney general after Sessions resigned at Trump's request.

Whitaker has no evident experience in national security, diplomacy, or foreign policy.

Whitaker will be a key figure in selling Trump's much-touted peace deal between Russia and Ukraine to NATO member nations. Trump frequently promised to effect such a deal within "24 hours" of his election.

One idea Trump's team has put forth for ending Russia's war involves delaying Kyiv's NATO membership for at least 20 years in exchange for continued arms supplies, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Nov. 6, citing three sources close to Trump.

Ukraine submitted a request for NATO membership in 2022 but has not received an invitation, in part because the country is actively at war.

NATO accession is also a core component of President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-part victory plan, but Kyiv's bid for membership received a cold response from U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and other leaders.

Putin open to discussing Ukraine ceasefire with Trump, Reuters reports
For the first time, five current and former Russian officials outlined to Reuters the Kremlin’s potential terms for a Trump-brokered peace deal.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.