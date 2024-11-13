Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Trump names Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth as incoming US Defense Secretary

by Dmytro Basmat November 13, 2024 4:59 AM 1 min read
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Fox anchor Pete Hegseth interviews entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel during "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President-elect Donald Trump has named Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth as the incoming U.S. Defense Secretary, Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Nov. 12.

"Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country," Trump wrote on social media. "Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down."

Hegseth previously served as an infantry captain in the Army National Guard doing multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq. If confirmed by congress, Hegseth will replace current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

Up until Nov. 12, Hegseth served as a co-host Fox & Friends Weekend and has appeared as a regular contributor to the conservative-leaning network.

Trump confirms he chose Waltz as national security advisor
Waltz is a Congressman from Florida and a retired Army Green Beret.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
6:16 AM

North Korea ratifies defense treaty with Russia.

North Korea has formalized a mutual defense treaty with Russia, according to state media reports on Nov. 12. The agreement commits both nations to come to each other's aid in the event of an armed attack.
