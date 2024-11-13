Trump names Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth as incoming US Defense Secretary

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President-elect Donald Trump has named Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth as the incoming U.S. Defense Secretary, Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Nov. 12.

"Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country," Trump wrote on social media. "Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down."

Hegseth previously served as an infantry captain in the Army National Guard doing multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq. If confirmed by congress, Hegseth will replace current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

Up until Nov. 12, Hegseth served as a co-host Fox & Friends Weekend and has appeared as a regular contributor to the conservative-leaning network.