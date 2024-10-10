Skip to content
News Feed, NATO, Donald Trump, United Kingdom, Germany
Experts urge setting up 'NATO bank' to 'Trump-proof' alliance, Guardian reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 9:46 AM 2 min read
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. on Sep. 26, 2024. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German and British think tanks urged decision-makers to set up a "NATO bank" to "Trump-proof" the alliance's military spending in a report published on Oct. 9 and seen by The Guardian.

Allies need to prepare because if Donald Trump wins next month’s presidential election, he could swiftly reduce U.S. defense spending in Europe, push for a peace deal in Ukraine that cedes parts of its territory to Russia, and potentially withdraw from NATO altogether, the joint report The New Diplomacy Project and the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

To reduce the potential impact of a second Trump presidency, NATO countries should back the establishment of a multilateral lending institution, effectively a NATO bank, the report suggests.

This could "save nations millions on essential equipment purchases, offer low interest rates on loans to alliance members, and introduce a new line of financing with longer repayment timeframes," the report said.

Recently, U.S. Republican presidential candidate Trump criticized Washington's involvement in the war in Ukraine, saying the country is "stuck" and will only be able to "get out" if he wins the election.

Earlier this September, during a presidential debate with Kamala Harris, Trump refused to say that he wants Ukraine to win the war.

The report highlights additional threats a Trump victory could bring, including a collapse in diplomatic communication between the U.S. and Europe, as well as the withdrawal of U.S. troops and military assets from the continent.

As signs of talks about West Germany model for Ukraine peace emerge, experts weigh in on feasibility
Ukraine is seeking membership in the NATO military alliance as a part of its plan to end Russia’s war, and recent reports suggest a West Germany model is seriously being discussed among Kyiv and its allies. During a September visit to the U.S., Head of the Presidential Office
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
