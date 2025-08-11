Become a member
News Feed

Trump meeting is test for Putin, Ukraine to join future peace efforts, Rutte says

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Trump meeting is test for Putin, Ukraine to join future peace efforts, Rutte says
Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference on Oct. 3, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

A planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be a test for the Kremlin leader, and Ukraine will be involved in upcoming peace efforts if the summit goes well, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Aug. 10.

"(W)hen it comes to peace talks, the ceasefire, and what happens after that on territories, on security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukraine will have to be and will be involved. But on Friday, it is important to see how serious Putin is," Rutte said in an interview with CBS News.

Trump and Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Aug. 15 as the U.S. intensifies efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

There will be no peace deal signed between Trump and Putin in Alaska without Ukraine's participation, Rutte noted.

"It will not be the final say on this. There will not be a final deal on this. Of course, Ukraine will have to be involved," he said.

"What will happen on Friday is testing Putin by President Trump. And I commend him for the fact that he organised this meeting," Rutte said.

The NATO leader described Putin as "the main threat to the Western alliance" amid Russia's war.

"(W)hen it comes to the geostrategic position of Ukraine in the future, when it comes to whatever is the size of the Ukrainian military, when it comes to NATO's posture on the eastern flank in countries like Latvia and Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Poland, that Putin has absolutely no say on any of these issues," he said.

Russia has issued maximalist demands to Kyiv in previous direct peace talks, including that Ukraine give up its NATO aspirations and demilitarize.

Months earlier, U.S. attempts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia failed. Kyiv and Moscow later held three rounds of direct peace talks in Istanbul, which were largely inconclusive.

In direct talks, Ukraine and Russia agreed to several prisoner exchanges, but progress toward a ceasefire was not made amid Russia's maximalist demands.

Trump previously announced an Aug. 8 deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire in its war against Ukraine. Despite Russia's refusal to halt hostilities, Trump never imposed sanctions on Moscow once the deadline passed.

Article image
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

