Trump launches trade war with steep tariffs on China, Canada, Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Feb. 1 imposing steep tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, potentially triggering a trade war between the U.S. and its largest economic partners.

The orders placed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, with only a 10% tariff on Canadian energy imports. Trump imposed a 10% tariff on goods from China.

Trump promised throughout his campaign to use tariffs to pressure foreign countries, threatening traditional allies as well as adversaries. The day before the executive orders, Trump threatened to enact "100% tariffs" on BRICS countries if they attempted to supercede the U.S. dollar in international trade.

Trump also threatened to use tariffs to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The tariffs against China, Mexico, and Canada were imposed before any negotiations between the U.S. and those countries, according to the New York Times.

The first two weeks of Trump's second term in office have been characterized by a whirlwind of executive orders that have caused domestic and international shockwaves. The administration has frozen foreign aid, cracked down on migrants, and enacted sweeping purges of the federal government.

The stoppage of foreign aid has impacted vital organizations in Ukraine, including independent media and groups working to restore the country's battered energy infrastructure.