Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Russia, Currency, BRICS, China, India, Business, United States, Trump & Russia
Edit post

'100% tariffs' — Trump vows trade war if BRICS replaces dollar as reserve currency

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 31, 2025 2:21 PM 3 min read
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Florida, US on July 9, 2024. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Jan. 31 to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS countries if they attempt to use new or existing currency to replace the U.S. dollar in international trade.

"We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty U.S. dollar or, they will face 100% tariffs," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, repeating his threats from last year.

"There is no chance that BRICS will replace the U.S. dollar in international trade, or anywhere else, and any country that tries should say hello to tariffs, and goodbye to America."

The BRICS group, composed of Russia, China, India, Brazil, and other nations, has been exploring ways to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.

A report by the Russian Finance Ministry, the Bank of Russia, and consultancy Yakov & Partners from last October proposed a "multicurrency system" to shield BRICS members from external pressures like sanctions. The plan includes creating centers for mutual trade in commodities such as oil, natural gas, grain, and gold.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. and its allies imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow, freezing Russia's foreign assets and removing major Russian banks from the SWIFT international banking system. In response, Russia sought to reduce its reliance on the dollar.

EU denies any links between Russian gas purchases, Ukraine peace talks
Earlier the same day, the Financial Times (FT) reported that EU officials are discussing the possibility of resuming purchases of Russian gas as part of a potential settlement of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

BRICS members are not unified on the issue. While China supports strengthening alternative currencies, it remains cautious about adopting a common one. India, focused on domestic economic interests, is unwilling to risk trade stability with the U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 18, 2024, that there are no plans to create a BRICS currency, emphasizing the need for caution.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated this after Trump's threats, claiming that BRICS is discussing new investment platforms. "BRICS countries are not discussing the creation of a common currency," Peskov said.

The news comes after Trump urged Russia to "make a deal" to end its war against Ukraine, warning of increased sanctions, tariffs, and taxes on Russian goods if no agreement is reached.

BRICS expanded in 2024, admitting Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as new members. Putin hosted a BRICS forum in Kazan in October 2024, attended by 36 world leaders, and announced plans to invite new partner countries.

China is Russia’s sole supplier of key military-use rare metals amid sanctions, RFE/RL reports
As Russia’s options to purchase gallium and germanium from around the world almost disappeared, China became the sole supplier in 2023, the investigation said, citing leaked data from Russian customs databases.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
8:31 AM

Suspected US-to-Russia weapons trafficker arrested in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers arrested a suspected arms trafficker linked to a criminal group smuggling weapons from the U.S. to Russia, according to a statement released by Kyrgyzstan's security agency, the State Committee for National Security, on Jan. 30.
2:46 AM

IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.