Top Chinese envoy visits Kyiv, meets Ukrainian officials.

Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, visited Kyiv on March 7 for a meeting with Ukrainian officials, the Ukrainian President's Office reported.

The Chinese envoy’s arrival was part of his second tour to Europe in order to promote a political settlement of Russia’s full-scale invasion on the basis of an agreement reached during a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in April 2023.

Visiting Russia, Poland, France, Germany, and the EU’s headquarters in Brussels was also on his list.

Ukrainian officials briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation on the battlefield, the work of the Black Sea grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, Russia's violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of POWs, measures to implement Ukraine’s peace formula, and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"We value our partnership with China and hope that today's talks will be another step towards deepening and strengthening our relations," Andriy Yermak, President's Office head who led the briefing, said.

President's Office Head Andriy Yermak and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui talk in Kyiv on March 7. (President's Office)

The parties also discussed the possibility of Beijing's assistance in stopping Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children, demilitarization and liberation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine's south, and nuclear safety.

In addition, Ukrainian officials showed the Chinese delegation fragments of downed North Korean missiles and other weapons that Russia received from third countries and used to attack Ukraine, according to the statement.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Li Hui "held frank and friendly talks" with Yermak, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, without giving further details.

China has built close ties with Russia and has not denounced its war against Ukraine nor joined international sanctions.

Although Beijing has not publicly provided direct military support to the Kremlin, Western intelligence suggested that China has been supplying Russia with large amounts of dual-use goods with military applications.

Despite political differences, the EU and the U.S. have repeatedly appealed to China to use its influence on Moscow to bring an end to the Ukraine invasion.