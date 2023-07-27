US intelligence report: China's support increasingly important for Russia's war effort

This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese support is growing increasingly crucial for Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, according to an unclassified report by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence released on July 27.

Based on the report, titled "Support Provided by the People's Republic of China to Russia," Beijing has increased its exports of dual-use technologies, semiconductors, and other supplies and materials that Russia uses for its war effort.

In particular, the intelligence report names "navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts." Since March, China has reportedly shipped more than $12 million in drones and drone parts to Russia.

Chinese companies are also likely helping Russia to evade sanctions, and the two countries cooperate in the financial sphere to circumvent Western banking systems.

At the same time, China has increased its imports of Russian oil and gas after Europe moved to wean off the Russian energy supplies.

"Beijing is pursuing a variety of economic support mechanisms for Russia that mitigate both the impact of Western sanctions and export controls," the report said, as China "has become an even more critical economic partner for Russia" since the start of the full-scale war.

The report was published by the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and cites open-source data and media reporting in its analysis.

While China has officially positioned itself as a neutral party in the Russia's War and called for a peaceful solution, Beijing has not denounced the Kremlin's aggression and has continued to develop close mutual ties.

U.S. officials have previously warned that China was considering providing Russia with weaponry, which the Chinese leadership has denied. According to CNN, Beijing intended to sell Russia lethal weapons after the invasion broke out but scaled back on those plans as the war progressed.

On Feb. 4, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had provided Russia's army with dual-use materials including navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts.