EU-US call on China to pressure Russia into ending its aggression in Ukraine

by Rachel Amran October 21, 2023 3:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of the US-EU summit in Washington released a statement on Oct. 20 calling on China to pressure Russia to stop its aggression in Ukraine as well as to enter into direct contact with the authorities of Ukraine in order to maintain a long and sustainable post-war peace.

"We call on China to press Russia to stop its war of aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine," the statement reads. "We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine."

According to the statement, the U.S. and the European Union "are convening our experts to explore options to compensate Ukraine in a timely manner for the loss, injury, and damage resulting from Russia’s aggression."

A meeting between U.S. officials and the European Union took place on Oct. 20 in Washington focusing on a number of issues, including aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: White House requests $61 billion for Ukraine
Key developments on Oct. 20: * White House requests $61 billion for Ukraine * Zelensky visits southern oblasts, meets military, local officials * Russian media: Putin visits military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don after China trip * PM Shmyhal: Russia’s damage to Ukrainian environment amounts to…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

