EU-US call on China to pressure Russia into ending its aggression in Ukraine

Members of the US-EU summit in Washington released a statement on Oct. 20 calling on China to pressure Russia to stop its aggression in Ukraine as well as to enter into direct contact with the authorities of Ukraine in order to maintain a long and sustainable post-war peace.

"We call on China to press Russia to stop its war of aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine," the statement reads. "We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine."

According to the statement, the U.S. and the European Union "are convening our experts to explore options to compensate Ukraine in a timely manner for the loss, injury, and damage resulting from Russia’s aggression."

A meeting between U.S. officials and the European Union took place on Oct. 20 in Washington focusing on a number of issues, including aid to Ukraine.



