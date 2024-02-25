Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, POWs, Military
Edit post

Ombudsman: Russian troops executed at least 7 Ukrainian POWs near Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2024 9:37 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Dmytro Larin/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops killed at least seven Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners of war (POW) near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 24, Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported.

"In the video footage that we managed to obtain, it is evident that Ukrainian soldiers were surrendering as prisoners of war: Their hands were raised in the air, indicating they were unarmed and posed no threat," Lubinets wrote on Telegram on Feb. 25.

"Russian troops were supposed to take them as prisoners, but instead ruthlessly executed them."

Although the exact number of Ukrainians executed by Russians is unknown, it is believed to be at least seven, the ombudsman said, adding that they were the servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Lubinets also reported that they had already established the military unit of Russian troops who were behind the execution. Killing of POWs violates the Geneva Convention and constitutes a war crime.

"This incident must be documented as yet another violation of international humanitarian law by Russia,"  Lubinets wrote.

"I will immediately send official letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, urging them to document and publicly acknowledge that Russian military personnel are killing Ukrainian prisoners of war."

Reports of Ukrainian prisoners of war being tortured or killed while in Russian custody have surfaced since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Last week, Ukraine's military said Russian troops killed two Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine's 110th Brigade reported on Feb. 19 that the Russian military promised to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka but instead shot and killed five of the Ukrainian troops.

On Feb. 18, three Ukrainian POWs were also killed by Russian troops near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"For the Russian army, the Geneva Conventions, rules, and customs of war mean nothing. They act according to their own unspoken 'conventions,' 'rules,' and 'customs' – cruelty, treachery, and vileness," Lubenets wrote.

At the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25, Lubinets said that there are currently 28,000 Ukrainian citizens in Russian captivity.

According to him, the captives are spread across Russia and the occupied territories, according to Lubinets. Many are religious figures, journalists, NGO workers, and representatives from local governments.

Ukraine has managed to return 3,135 citizens, including 147 civilians. Around 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are tortured every day, Lubinets said.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv asks UN, Red Cross to investigate execution of Ukrainian POWs in Avdiivka
Key developments on Feb. 20: * Ombudsman asks UN, Red Cross to investigate execution of Ukrainian POWs in Avdiivka * Sweden unveils its largest defense aid package for Ukraine worth $682 million * Death toll of Russian attack on Sumy Oblast rises to 5 * German media: Germany plans to send long-…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:21 PM

Budanov: Russia's goals for 2024 same as previous two years.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia’s goal is still to destroy Ukrainian statehood and reach the administrative border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts to “keep what they already have," but that they "have been unable to do (so) by military means."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:23 PM

Budanov: Transnistria not planning to appeal to join Russia.

Concerns arose after the Institute for the Study of War issued a warning on Feb. 22 that Transnistria was possibly planning to organize a referendum on its annexation to Russia at an announced Transnistrian Congress of Deputies planned for Feb. 28.
10:52 AM

Trump wins South Carolina primary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.
2:42 AM

US philanthropist pledges $300 million for Ukraine in 2024.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has already donated over $500 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The combined funds exceed the humanitarian aid contributions of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.