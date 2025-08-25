Become a member
News Feed

'This is a disgrace' — Ukraine condemns Woody Allen's participation in Moscow film festival

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Film director Woody Allen poses at the photocall of the film 'A Matter of Luck', at the ME Barcelona hotel, on 18 Sep. 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Aug. 25 condemned American director Woody Allen's participation in the Moscow International Film Week, calling it "a disgrace" amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

“Ukraine's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the participation of American director Woody Allen in the Moscow International Film Week. This is a disgrace and an insult to the memory of the Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or injured by Russian war criminals during Russia's aggression against Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

"By taking part in a festival that brings together (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's supporters and mouthpieces, Allen is deliberately turning a blind eye to the atrocities that Russia has been committing in Ukraine every day for 11 years," it added.

Russian media reported that on Aug. 24, Allen appeared via videoconference at the festival, where he discussed the future of cinema in light of artificial intelligence and expressed admiration for Russian film.

The ministry emphasized that "culture should never be used to whitewash crimes or serve as a tool of propaganda."

Allen, 88, is best known for films such as Annie Hall and Manhattan and has been one of the most prominent figures in American independent cinema for decades. His participation in the Moscow festival comes as Russia continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, attacking Ukrainian cities and killing civilians.

WarUkraineRussiaCultureUnited StatesMoscow
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

