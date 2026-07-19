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How Russia downed a passenger plane and escaped justice | Ukraine This Week
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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines the legacy of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, 12 years after the passenger plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine with a Russian Buk missile, killing all 298 people on board.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.