Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Air defense, Poland, United States, Ukraine, War, Russian airstrike
Edit post

US lawmakers call for Biden to allow Poland to down Russian missiles over Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2024 12:30 PM 2 min read
A Patriot air defense system in Sochaczew, Poland, 21st, March 2015 (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two U.S. lawmakers have made a bipartisan appeal to President Joe Biden to allow Poland to shoot down Russian missiles over the skies of Ukraine, The Hill reported on Oct. 30.

Republican Joe Wilson and Steve Cohen, the chair and ranking member respectively of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, made the call in a letter seen by the news outlet.

"Despite Russia’s continued escalation through hybrid warfare — airspace violations, attacks on critical infrastructure, and efforts to destabilize democratic institutions — we have hesitated to confront these threats decisively, allowing Russia to wage a war against the alliance with minimal consequences," they said.

"In this context, Poland’s request to intercept and neutralize missiles over Ukraine is both necessary and urgent as a support mechanism for Ukraine and a safeguard to the frontline of NATO’s borders."

The possibility of Warsaw downing Russian missiles heading toward Poland through Ukraine was laid out in June in a signed Polish-Ukrainian security agreement.

While Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at the time that the matter was still under discussion, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz explained that a decision by all of NATO's member states would be necessary to take this step.

Then-NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg opposed the move, insisting the alliance "will not be involved in this conflict."

Stoltenberg's successor, Mark Rutte, has yet to address the topic publicly.

Sikorski revisited the issue in September when he said he was in favor of shooting down Russian missiles in Poland, warning of a potential nuclear disaster

He said Poland has the legal right to down stray Russian missiles and drones that enter Polish airspace.

"Russia can no longer...dictate to us how we defend our own country. We have both a constitution and recognized in international law to defend our airspace," Sikorski said.

He warned that a Russian missile could hit a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, referencing the Chornobyl disaster of 1986 that leaked radiation across Ukraine and Belarus. A similar nuclear disaster could also impact Poland.

"I think we should help Ukraine to protect its nuclear power plants against such stray Russian missiles," he said.

Ukraine charges Russian soldier identified by Kyiv Independent as raping woman
The Kyiv Independent in June identified Mykola Senenko as raping a woman in Kherson Oblast in March 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:48 AM

Ukraine produces 20 Bohdana howitzers per month, Zelensky says.

"...The Danish model allows (us) to attract finance from our partners in Ukrainian defense production. For example, we’re now manufacturing almost 20 'Bohdana' artillery units monthly, with strong progress across other areas," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
4:18 AM

Ukraine could join Union by late 2029, EU official says.

The European Commission has recently praised Ukraine’s progress on critical reforms, including those related to the rule of law, judicial system, and anti-corruption measures, though it emphasizes that further reforms are still required.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.