2 killed, 24 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

Editor's note: The story has been updated with Ukraine's Air Force statement.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured 24 others over the past day, regional officials reported on March 7.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 100 out of 194 drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones, as well as 34 ballistic missiles out of 67.

According to the Air Force, 86 drones disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, indicating they were likely decoys meant to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack. Fighter jets, including F-16s and French Mirage 2000s, were also deployed.

Russia carried out a mass missile and drone attack overnight, targeting infrastructure facilities in the Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, according to officials.

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv injured eight people and damaged more than 30 houses, officials reported. Two of the injured were hospitalized.

In Donetsk Oblast, 12 civilians were wounded, including six in Sloviansk, two in Kramatorsk and Bahatyr each, and one in Myrnohrad and Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian airstrikes killed two people and wounded one, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Poltava Oblast, debris from a downed aerial target struck a house, injuring two people, including a child, Governor Filip Pronin said.

A 66-year-old man was wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where 19 houses and apartments were damaged, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russia also carried out a large drone attack on Odesa Oblast, with officials still assessing potential casualties, Governor Oleh Kiper said.