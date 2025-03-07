The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russian airstrike, Russia, Russian attack, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Odesa Oblast
Edit post

2 killed, 24 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 7, 2025 9:38 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia’s overnight attack on Odesa Oblast on March 7, 2025. (Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story has been updated with Ukraine's Air Force statement.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured 24 others over the past day, regional officials reported on March 7.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 100 out of 194 drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones, as well as 34 ballistic missiles out of 67.

According to the Air Force, 86 drones disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, indicating they were likely decoys meant to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack. Fighter jets, including F-16s and French Mirage 2000s, were also deployed.

Russia carried out a mass missile and drone attack overnight, targeting infrastructure facilities in the Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, according to officials.

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv injured eight people and damaged more than 30 houses, officials reported. Two of the injured were hospitalized.

In Donetsk Oblast, 12 civilians were wounded, including six in Sloviansk, two in Kramatorsk and Bahatyr each, and one in Myrnohrad and Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian airstrikes killed two people and wounded one, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Poltava Oblast, debris from a downed aerial target struck a house, injuring two people, including a child, Governor Filip Pronin said.

A 66-year-old man was wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where 19 houses and apartments were damaged, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russia also carried out a large drone attack on Odesa Oblast, with officials still assessing potential casualties, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Damage to critical infrastructure reported in multiple regions following Russian missile attack
Russian forces launched missiles at various regions of Ukraine overnight on March 7, targeting energy and gas infrastructure across the country, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.