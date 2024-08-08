Russian airstrike against Sumy Oblast kills 2, including 6-year-old child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked a border village in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 8 with KAB bombs, killing a 22-year-old man and his 6-year-old sister, Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said on television.

Sumy Oblast suffers Russian cross-border strikes on a daily basis. The attacks have only intensified this week after Ukraine launched an incursion from there into Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The airstrike targeted the village of Mohrytsia, which lies some 6 kilometers (almost 4 miles) southwest of the border with Kursk Oblast.

The victims were killed in a school yard, Artiukh said, adding that their family refused to leave the village just one day earlier. Two other people were injured.

Sumy Oblast authorities announced mandatory evacuations of some 6,000 residents on Aug. 7 as Russia increased aviation activity near the border areas.

"Smy Oblast has never seen such a number of aistrikes per day," Artiukh said, calling the number of attacks "unprecedented."

Russia launched an invasion into Sumy Oblast in early 2022, but Ukraine pushed Moscow's forces already by April of that year.