3 killed, 17 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks on multiple Ukrainian regions killed at least three civilians and injured at least 17 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 11.

Overnight, Russia launched 124 Shahed-type combat and decoy drones, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 57 drones across 11 oblasts, while 64 others were lost without causing damage, according to the statement.

Moscow's forces also launched up to 19 cruise, ballistic, and guided missiles from aerial, ground- and sea-based platforms, targeting gas production facilities, the report said.

As a result of a missile strike on Poltava Oblast, Naftogaz facilities were damaged, and nine settlements in the Myrhorod district were left without a gas supply. Governor Filip Pronin reported no casualties.

Two people were killed and six injured during Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Six high-rise buildings and 12 houses were reportedly damaged.

Russian forces launched heavy drone and artillery attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring at least four people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two women aged 18 and 44 were injured in the Russian shelling of Nikopol on the evening of Feb. 10, while a 67-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were injured in Marhanets. Dozens of houses, high-rise buildings, and other buildings were damaged across the region.

In Cherkasy Oblast, two men were injured by drone debris after Ukrainian air defenses shot down 17 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, Governor Ihor Taburets said. The victims have been hospitalized and are in a condition of moderate severity, according to the governor.

Russian attacks injured three people in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said, reporting victims in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Leontovychi.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and two others were injured in Russian strikes against the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Drone debris started a fire at a non-residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi city district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. A kindergarten, two school buildings, and other buildings were damaged elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast, but no casualties were reported, according to the regional military administration.